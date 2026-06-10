Friday, June 12, is the last day of school. That means the little darlings will be out of school and transversing our neighborhoods – not just next week, but for the remainder of the summer.

We used to have to watch out for bikes and walkers at crosswalks. Now, it’s not just walkers and bikes. Now, they have electric bikes. Some of which are traveling faster on streets and roads than what some of us travel in our cars.

Take extra care around the Discovery Junction splash-pad. Pay extra attention around parks, playgrounds or anyplace that young people are known to congregate.

Sunday, I heard about an accident in Virginia. School there let out a week earlier, and they have already experienced one fatality. A bike and a UPS delivery van. Something we see every day. I don’t know the details. It doesn’t matter. A young person’s life was cut short. Imagine the parents’ loss. Imagine friends of the victim. Imagine the feelings of the UPS driver. Things do happen. We cannot be too careful.

They really are our little darlings, and we don’t want even one to be hurt in any way. We want all to enjoy their summer. Let’s do our part and watch out for them.

1. § 75.30 RIDING ON SIDEWALK PROHIBITED. No person shall ride any bicycle upon any sidewalk within the town. (Res. passed 6-3-2019) Penalty, see § 75.99

§ 75.31 BICYCLE HELMETS FOR CHILDREN.

Code § 17C-11A-3) (B) Requirements for helmet use. (1) It is unlawful for any person under 15 years of age to operate or be a passenger on a bicycle or any attachment to a bicycle used on a public roadway, public bicycle path or other public right-of-way unless at all times when the person is so engaged he or she wears a protective bicycle helmet of good fit, fastened securely upon the head with the straps of the helmet.

And – we should have the new Gazebo on site by June 22 – at the latest.



Sam