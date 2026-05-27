This week’s Mayor’s Corner is another edition of “So-You-Know.”

Sometime after the demolition of the former Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, at its downtown location, the Town of Marlinton built the gazebo on Main Street. That was approximately 35 years ago. It has been well used and has served the community well to this point.

However, like many wooden structures, time and exposure to the elements have taken a toll. The structure has reached the end of its days and needs to be replaced. Seeing the need and wanting residents and visitors to continue using and enjoying the space, The Town of Marlinton began shopping around.

Now, with a generous donation from the County Commission, this much needed gazebo replacement project is going to happen. Working together can accomplish much more than going it alone. The new gazebo will be slightly larger than the old one.

With the Great Greenbrier River Race (GGRR) and Memorial Day holiday behind us and having about six weeks until Pioneer Days, our plan is to take the existing gazebo down by the end of this week. The site will be prepped the first few days in June, followed by the required foundation work, per FEMA requirements. (Depending on other daily work orders, we hope to be finished by June 12.)

We have asked for delivery of the new gazebo for Monday, June 22.

This will have allowed 7-10 days for the curing of concrete. All should be completed before Pioneer Days (July 9-11), and in time to receive the expected Bounce-Houses at that location.

Sam