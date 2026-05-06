Thanks to more volunteers than this Mayor can number, the 2026 First Friday Series at Discovery Junction kicked off May 1. At the invitation in last week’s edition of The Pocahontas Times, it looked like many had “packed up the babies, and grabbed the old ladies” and gathered to Celebrate Youth and the Arts.

The Town had intended to have sun sail shade canopies up for the first 2026 First Friday but was unable to make that happen due to an accident that occurred on Thursday. Consequently, I saw babies, older ladies and everyone in between with their hands over their eyes. The sun can be right in visitors’ eyes, just before going behind the hill. Hopefully, the shades will be up by the June event. The shades were purchased with grant funding, via the Pocahontas County Visitors Bureau.

More beautification is planned for The Roger L. Trusler Memorial Park, The Main Street Gazebo area and Discovery Junction spaces.