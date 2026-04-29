This week’s Mayor’s Corner is intended to enlighten all who have purchased lots at Mountain View Cemetery in the past or intend to do so in the future. It recently came to my attention that not everyone received the following or knew and decided on their own, that it really doesn’t matter:

If you did not know, Mountain View Cemetery has had Rules and Regulations for many years.

§ 97.04 RULES AND REGULATIONS.

(A) No lot/plot will be used for any purpose other than the burial of human remains.

(B) The name and address of every lot/plot owner shall be on record at the town office. Such records, together with a deed, shall be sufficient warrant to the cemetery in all matters pertaining to the ownership of a lot/ plot. In the event of a change of address, the town should be notified at once.

(C) Upon the death of a lot/plot owner, his or her heirs or devisees should immediately file with the town proof of the new ownership. This is important as no interments can be permitted until such proof is given. Because of the difficulties in determining the persons who may inherit the rights of a lot/plot owner in his or her lot/plot and in order to avoid serious disputes and inconveniences that may arise subsequent to the decease of a lot/plot owner, it is recommended that the lot/plot owner make provision for the definite disposition of his or her lot during his or her lifetime. He or she may, by will, devise the lot/plot to a named person or persons, or he or she may, either by will or deed, convey the lot/plots to the town in trust, designating the person or persons who may be buried therein.

(D) In order to keep the cemetery’s records up-to-date and accurate, no sale or transfer of assignment of any lots/plot/crypt or interest therein shall be valid without the prior written consent of the cemetery (town), endorsed upon the conveyance and entered upon the cemetery records.

(E) The cemetery reserves the right…

(F) …

(G) All interment/entombment spaces shall be opened and closed only by cemetery employees…

(H) No interment/entombment shall be permitted until the purchase price of the lot/crypt has been fully paid…

(I) All grading, landscape and maintenance work, and improvements on lots shall be done under the directions of the manager/liaison and only by employees of the cemetery, except when the manager/liaison otherwise grants permission…

(J) If any lot owner desires special work…

(K) In the future, no fences, copings, hedges, flower borers, trellises or other enclosures of any kind, and no benches, settees or other similar articles shall be placed upon any lot, and if so placed, or in the event present ones become unsightly or detrimental to the uniform beauty of the cemetery, then the manager/liaison shall have the right to remove them.

NOTE: Since (K) and the subject of benches have prompted this article, I will stop here. But understand these Rules and Regulations continue to (S).

Briefly, I received a call at home about placing a bench at a gravesite. (in this case, I sensed she already knew the answer). I read her the R&Rs and stated to her; “it is not what Sam feels or thinks. The Rules are what they are.”

Her response: There are other benches and ornate objects in various locations around the cemetery. Most of them are of less caliber than what I intend to place.

I said yes and all were placed without authorization and in violation of R&Rs. (they should have been removed the first thing). But who wants to do that and the problem keeps growing.

Her response: OK, I will give you two or three months. If the others are not removed, I will put up mine.

Further note: Families with loved ones and friends at Mountain View Cemetery should consider that these rules and regulations are to protect the area where you visit.