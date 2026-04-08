It sounds like my last week at Ruby Memorial Hospital may have been a lot more pleasant than attending the last Solid Waste Authority meeting! Nevertheless, at the risk of offending my last few remaining friends, here is my two cents.

I often find it helpful to put myself in other’s shoes. Most are trying to do what is best. (Some just take longer than others). Remember, we are imperfect people working in an imperfect world. Always, we are in positions, trying to do more with less. The fact of the matter is, we cannot wait until the perfect time. Quite often now is as good as it is going to get.

So, the paper made it sound like lots of folks had opportunity for participation and that even with the yelling, certain decisions were finally made. THAT WAS THE GOOD THING. Time is already the issue.

I have attended or listened to several of these meetings over the last four years, (closer to five). Everyone at this last meeting has had the opportunity to attend all the previous meetings. Nothing I have heard, has been discussed in secret without having made its way to a full and open meeting.

Jacob Meck and others have worked on options and alternatives for close to 10 years, (maybe more). I have seen and heard Jacob’s presentation on transfer station options a couple of times. No doubt, he has thought through costs and what is needed to get the job done. He makes a compelling argument for his design and rightly so.

I believe the SWA and the Commission agreed to raise the tipping fee in an effort to offset what could have been a larger green-box fee. The thought was being mindful of folks on fixed incomes and knowing they are not the larger users, depositing construction debris, or the like. Green-box fees have been a major concern.

Also, the truth is, before you get too upset with Mr. Meck, we should be glad that he is willing to build such a facility. No other companies or individuals have stepped forward or shown interest in doing the same.

Looking at certain stretches of highways in the county it would seem we have plenty of trash. But the fact is, the county does not produce enough trash to make garbage a money-maker. At least on the county level.

Another fact, if the county did not have the trash that Mr. Meck’s company brings into the landfill, then the county landfill budget is really in trouble.

Dictating that trash generated in the county must go out of county via the transfer station is a hard pill to swallow, but here is where we are. As a county, we each need to take a community view on what we are doing!

Finally, I hear you, Mayor Lehman. The Town of Durbin could save landfill fees by going directly to Dailey. But for total cost, consider the extra wear and tear on equipment, crossing Cheat Mountain. I have already done various test comparisons on taking Marlin- ton’s garbage to the Greenbrier County landfill. Currently, even with the extra miles and extra time, I can save $30 per load ($150/wk. $600/month), by going to Greenbrier County, and that is at the present rate. My council will have final say – but, the point is…

Infringement or not, without Meck’s business, the cost of a county transfer operation is not possible. Without Marlinton’s average 100 tons per month, or about 1/7 (14.29%) of the current landfill revenue, we increase our neighbors’ landfill charges. With Durbin’s trash going elsewhere, this act will increase costs for all our out-of-town neighbors.

The present landfill worked for 40 years and could have worked for 40 more. There were always only two real options. More attached land or a transfer station. When no land was an option, that left one.

Then, where to build it took time to decide. The current location is the best decision. Mainly, because the cost of treatment and maintenance is fixed for the next 30 years, at that location, regardless. A Transfer Station is now the best option for the future. Everyone involved must look down the road, more than 15 years.

If the Lord tarries, there will be more visitors, and more building, in the future. Both will create more trash. When that happens, the county will be in possession of a facility that is able to manage the future volume.

I, for one, am like so many others. Sitting here, thinking I may have some of the answers, but only have 10% of the facts. For goodness’ sake, trust a little. They are the ones that have been laboring to do the job. It’s garbage. But it keeps coming. We must be ready to handle it. The cost will be what the cost will be. PSC does not allow more than the cost of operation, with a small reserve.

Another fact: Elections are coming. Everyone will have a chance to make other hard decisions in the future.

Special Note: As for the GVEDC and Region 4 PDC, their directors and staff members have very similar missions and goals. Each organization is in place to help and assist counties, municipalities and PSDs with maneuvering though what can often become extremely complicated and troublesome issues. But that is what they do, and they accomplish these tasks to the betterment of our counties and municipalities.

No one should think otherwise.

I hope my few friends are still with me.

Sam