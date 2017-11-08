Don’t forget Veterans Day

In The Holy Bible, Philippians 1:3 tells us: I thank my God every time I remember you.

That is good instruction for each of us, as we prepare to commemorate Veterans Day.

This holiday should be experienced as a Holy Day. Never forget our Veterans. Never take for granted the price that has been paid by their service to our country. This year, The Town of Marlinton has not scheduled specific Veterans Day celebrations, but, we have not forgotten.

The Pocahontas County Honor Corps has a full and busy schedule for the week. Take time to thank them for their service. Plan to attend one of their scheduled events throughout the county.

Also, worth remembering: The Mountain View Cemetery has more veterans (per capita) than any other cemetery in the entire state.

The Marlinton Town Council is to be commended for seeing the cemetery paving completed in time for the busy weekend of visitations.

NOTE: rain may hinder the finish work, along the roadways.

Change in Season Décor

The town crew has removed fall decorations from the street and the summer planters have been taken down. Plans are underway to repurpose the decorated planters in a manner suitable for the Christmas holiday. We intend to have them up by the Thanksgiving weekend.

Thankful for Thanksgiving.