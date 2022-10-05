In this weeks Mayor’s Corner, I want to expand on last week’s reference to Law Enforcement issues within the Town of Marlinton. We are aware of petty theft going on all over town.

The snakes crawl at night. All thievery is bad. Some cases are worse than others. Any invasion of one’s privacy is not to be taken lightly.

For this reason, in past years, the town has entered into a formal agreement with the West Virginia State Police and is positioned to do so again. In the short-term, we hope to provide additional patrol and other law enforcement services. The town will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies that can help provide supplement services, as needed. DNR has helped with certain cases within the town and will continue to do so.

All law-enforcement agencies are short-staffed, adding to the issues at hand. The old saying is “a nosey neighbor may be the best security system of all.” If you see something – say something! There was a neighborhood watch program in Marlinton several years ago. But interest waned and the program disbanded. That should not stop anyone from notifying authorities if you have reason to believe something isn’t right.

Call 911. Report what you see.

In other business, the Verizon cell tower was stacked last Friday. What you see now is not the finished product. When completed, the upper half will look the same as the bottom section. So, it is not finished.