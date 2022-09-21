Finally! Having been awarded the grant in fiscal year 2019, the Town of Marlinton has now received the Notice to Proceed on the Marlinton Overlook Trail Project.

Contractors who were lined up then, will have to be contacted again. The next challenge will be to get construction started as soon as possible. Therefore, the October Accelerating Community Trails (A.C.T.) Work- shop is happening at just the right time. As I shared a few weeks ago, this Workshop is a customized educational, in-depth workshop and will provide the spark needed to help communities move their local projects forward. The program is an extension of The Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.

The intent of the upcoming Marlinton Listens meeting will be to educate stake- holders on the Marlinton Bike Plan and its benefits to Marlinton, as well as how the vision of regional efforts can boost biking tourism and the benefits to Marlinton and Pocahontas County.

Those at the State level see the benefits.

The Mon-Forest Towns Partnership was recognized last week for Regional Cooperation at the Annual Tourism Conference in Huntington. Also, The Town of Marlinton received the “Spirit of West Virginia” award.

After a two-year hiatus, the Autumn Harvest Festival and RoadKill Cookoff is back for 2022. Having welcomed guests to the area for 36 years, we’re excited to see the return of the festival. You don’t want to miss it. The festival is scheduled for Friday, September 23, – Rockin’ Redneck Square Dance – and all day Saturday, 24.