Welcome to Marlinton – where the Town is older than the County and the County is older than the State.

It is my pleasure to welcome you to Marlinton and Pocahontas County. Each is unique in every way.

Welcome to the 2022 Pioneer Days Festival, now in its 56th year. While in Marlinton, take time to learn about other areas and attractions in Pocahontas County – the Green Bank Telescope, Cass and Durbin Scenic Railroads, Cranberry Glades, Droop Mountain Battlefield and Beartown, just to name a few.

Celebrating 200 years, the county is home to three traffic lights, five state parks and is known as the birthplace of eight rivers. No doubt, after you experience the area’s climate and tradition of friendly hospitality, you will want to return again and again. Do some shopping, visit a restaurant or take a walk or a bike ride on the Greenbrier River Trail. Each will provide an opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of small-town life.

One thing is sure – Pioneer Days is always a good time – a good time for family reunions, class reunions and reunions with old friends.

Locally, Pioneer Days assures us of “at least one welcomed traffic jam per year.” I encourage each of you to take a deep breath and enjoy your time with us.

You are always welcome to our Town, our Festival and our County.

If you need more information, visit the friendly staff at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau on the corner of Eighth Street and Third Avenue.