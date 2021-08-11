Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

Last week, I attended three days of the 52nd West Virginia Municipal League Annual Conference. With COVID having canceled the 2020 Conference, this year’s attendance of 300+ was a record. More than one conference session centered around guidelines for using the American Rescue Funds – and the required reporting of the funds received.

The AR Funds will be considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Expect none of the funds to be spent anytime soon. In coming months, Marlinton Town Council will be discussing the wisest options and prioritizing potential projects that will provide our community with the best end results possible.

In my opinion, the Town should look at leveraging these funds to a maximum. Most potential grant opportunities have a matching fund component. Rightly used, we should consider ways to turn these Federal funds into even more, if possible. The first report of funding expenditures will be due at the end of October 2021. Other subject sessions included numerous concurrent workshops, too numerous to mention.

Also, thank you to every one of the volunteers who helped to make another First Friday possible. Thanks to all who came out to support and to enjoy another First Friday event. It looked like everyone had a wonderful evening, and it wouldn’t be possible without all of you.

It makes us even more eager to see what happens for the September First Friday.

With summer coming to a close, you should treat yourself to the next two First Friday events. Come see what you can discover at Discovery Junction.