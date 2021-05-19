Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

The Governor and other state, regional and local representatives have been invited to join their constituents, Saturday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. for the long anticipated opening and Dedication of Discovery Junction.

Discovery Junction is located on the corner of Ninth Street and Third Avenue in Marlinton.

This multi-purpose facility will be a tremendous asset to the town. Events will bring economic support to local restaurants and businesses.

Directing travelers to Marlinton has been the motivation behind the new county signage. More traffic and visitors translate to more business opportunities. Simply put, more visitors bring more dollars in their pockets and look for reasons to get out of their vehicle.

Discovery Junction will provide a great reason to get out and see what is happening.

First Friday events will be held at Discovery Junction and will help to make Marlinton a destination. First Friday aims to make Marlinton an art and entertainment destination where community members and visitors come together to share their love of art and music, while enjoying the great outdoors.

The first Friday of every month, June through October, from 5 to 7 p.m. will be an occasion for people to meet old friends and make new ones.

Unfortunately, the Splash Pad will not be ready, while it waits on concrete.