Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

Smoke Testing is in progress. This is the beginning part of the process to evaluate the entire underground sewer system. The crew implementing this process will be in various parts of town at various times. Unfortunately, as they discover flaws in our system, you may discover flaws in your system. We have had smoke in more than one residence and business. Often, smoke inside a structure is a result of a dried-out trap, no trap, or even pipes that have not been properly glued. If this happens to you, think back. In the past, have you ever smelled sewer gas? The same problem that let smoke in will allow sewer gas to enter.

Be assured that the smoke will not smell good, but it is harmless to people, plants and animals.

International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) work continues in the Marlinton area. A team will return between now and the end of May. The focus will be flagging on Monday Lick and doing more planning work around Marlin Mountain, Halfway Run behind the ranger station and any possible connection over Knapps Creek.

Team Leader Rich will join for a few days to lend a hand. If you are interested in volunteering some time and labor, contact Lauren Bennett at the Wellness Center, 304-799-7386.

Splash Pad work at Discovery Junction is just about ready for the pouring of concrete and then progress will become much more evident.

Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel on COVID-19. Governor Justice has set a tentative date of June 20, West Virginia Day, to lift the face covering requirement.

Let’s pray that nothing changes.