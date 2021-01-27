Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

The following is a HubCAP Update from the December Newsletter

The HubCAP program is underway in Marlinton. Since the virtual program kick-off in November, we are working to highlight opportunities that exist in Marlinton. Core Team members have taken part in community coaching sessions and look to do great things for Marlinton. Over the next 18 months, along with five other Mon Forest Towns, we will be working to complete projects focused on growing the local recreation economy.

In the coming weeks, the Team will be engaging with the community through surveys, focus groups and other means to identify areas for potential projects. We hope to gain an understanding for the ways in which the community believes Marlinton can benefit from a recreation economy.

As the program picks up, we will continue to have community coaching sessions and group sessions with the other Towns in the HubCAP program, as we begin working toward some exciting new projects in Marlinton.

Stay tuned!

Sam