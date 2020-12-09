Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

In early November, Lauren Bennett and I were on a conference call with Jim Christie of Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc., regarding Marlinton’s wetlands project.

The intent of the project is to clean up an overgrown area of town, adjacent to the Greenbrier River Trail. When complete, the 7.2-acre area will provide the perfect place for bird and butterfly watching and learning about plants and vegetation found in such an area. For those who may be interested, the required delineation report has been completed.

All to let you know, the report is completed and a design is now in progress.

Sam