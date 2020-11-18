Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

Putting up the Christmas decorations in the Town of Marlinton is currently in progress. Star and the Town crew have taken advantage of the milder weather. The light and the joy it brings should not be denied. We all need more light. So, we hope to have all decorations up and functional by November 25, just before Thanksgiving. This will add to the holiday spirit and hopefully will add to local merchants’ sales, for Small Business Saturday, on November 28.

COVID-19 has put an extra burden on small businesses.

Especially this year, let’s do our best to support our local shops and merchants. We depend on them to be there. Can they depend on us for our support?

For those of you who have asked about a Christmas Parade – yes, the Parks and Recreation Committee is planning a Christmas Parade for Friday, December 4.

For those who want to prepare floats, get busy. Stay tuned for more specific requirements.

Plan to adhere to the Governor’s mandates on masks and social distancing.

Sam