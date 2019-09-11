As the street project to comply with ADA (American with Disabilities Act) access nears completion, there are a couple of questions I will try to answer before you have to ask.

#1. What about the red corners?

Before the project began, I was informed that red dye for the corners would not be added to the concrete mix. The additional color would cost an $1,000 per load, and the color could be brushed on afterward. But the town will have to do that, as the cost was not included in the contract.

#2. What about the wooden handrail at First Avenue?

The wooden handrail at First Avenue is temporary. It will be replaced with a metal handrail “after the design is accepted” by the Transportation Engineering Department.

Now, other information for you.

The update on the T-Mobile tower is not what I wanted to share. The tower that was to be installed on the municipal building is officially “on hold.” The tower was to be in place by the end of June. At the end of June, I was informed the tower would be shipped on July 15 and set on the building by the end of July. Last week, I contacted Project Manager Keith McCombs. He said the tower is still planned to be completed, but all construction is on hold until the T-Mobile/ Sprint merger is completed.

9-11 Remembrance at the Gazebo

We should never forget the attack and loss of innocent lives that occurred on September 11, 2001. Those of us who do remember must do our part to ensure that others come to understand how the world forever changed on that terrible day.

The World Trade Towers were beacons of success and accomplishment. For that reason, they became targets of the September 11 attacks against the United States. Even the day chosen was intended to mock our 9-11 system of caring response. Never forget, these were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

I can still picture it in my mind – the black smoke rising into a clear-blue sky on what was otherwise a beautiful Tuesday morning.

Say a prayer for all the families who lost loved ones that day.