This week’s Corner may be more of a survey than an article, but I want to get some information out to the public as soon as possible.

Some of you have heard about the proposal to bring public transportation to the county.

As Mayor, I had reservations about working to bring public transportation to Marlinton to carry citizens out of county for shopping trips. But trips of leisure are the lesser benefit of what is being proposed. Initially, shopping trips would be a small percentage of all runs. The majority of the program has more to do with providing a way to and from work, for those who want to work, but lack a means of transportation.

This program could benefit businesses as much as potential employees. Stakeholders at Monday’s meeting included Snowshoe Resort, Interstate Hardwood and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, among others. The Senior Citizens and Day Report program could benefit from transportation services, as well.

National statistics indicate a $4 return for every $1 of investment. Interstate Hardwood at Bartow is a major stakeholder and sees the benefit of supporting the program. The company is prepared to begin a payroll deduction program of $25 per week to be held out of an employee’s check for employee transportation. Snowshoe will consider implementing a similar program. Both are major players and participation by both would move the program forward.

More details must be worked out. But, two daily runs, morning and evening, from Marlinton to Snowshoe and Bartow could change the lives of individuals seeking employment. Present employees could also save substantial dollars by using public transportation, if it were available.

A commitment from more stakeholders could see this program start within a few short weeks.

Would you be interested in participating in this program?

If so, please send an email to townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net or a Facebook message to Mayor Sam Felton, stating: “Yes. I would be interested in regular transportation to work.”

This will help the transportation provider determine interest in the county.