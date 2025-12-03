Lauren Bennett

Contributing Writer

The Marlinton Christmas Parade will be Friday, December 5, at 7 p.m. Line-up will begin at Marlinton Elementary School. Entries will travel along Fourth Avenue, turn left onto Main Street; turn left onto Second Avenue, then left on Ninth Street and back to the school.

Santa will ride through the parade and will visit with children at Discovery Junction following the parade.

Other activities that evening include: Dinner with Santa pancake supper, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Marlinton Elementary School, sponsored by Marlinton Rotary; Cookies with Grinch from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dari Land; Open House at Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau 5 to 7 p.m. on Main Street; the Holiday Craft Show, 4 to 9 p.m. at the Opera House; and a Christmas movie at the Wellness Center following the parade.

Holiday Craft Show

The Opera House will sponsor its annual Holiday Craft Show Friday, December 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 25 crafters will participate with a variety of items available, including baskets, ornaments, pottery, forged metal, jewelry, home décor, candles, knitting, woodwork, soaps, books and much more.