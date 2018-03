Marilyn Terry, of Marlinton, entered into her heavenly home Friday, March 23, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 27, 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com