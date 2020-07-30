Marie Tuttle

Marie Blanche Tuttle, 92, of Fairmont, formerly of Mannington, passed away peacefully at her home in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born in Falling Springs, Greenbrier County, on December 7, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Harry Thompson and Leatha Ann Schoolcraft.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Interment service will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover.

