Margaret R. Vint Wilfong, 89, of Severn, Maryland, passed away Friday, January 16, 2026, at her home following a long illness.

She was a daughter of the late Albert Edwin Vint, Sr. and Lynnwood McCall Vint Collins, who lived in Pocahontas County and Durbin.

Margaret was a 1954 graduated of Green Bank High School and was married to Joe Wilfong.

She loved to play board games and have telephone visits with schoolmates and friends. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and loved being mother to her only child.

Her favorite Bible passage was Psalm 23.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Edwin Vint; husband, Joe Wilfong; and daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Will Oberle.

She leaves to mourn, two sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In keeping with her wishes. The body was cremated.

A memorial service is being planned at the church in Severn, Maryland, in April.