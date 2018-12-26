Margaret Bussard Scites, age 79, of Bardstown, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Landmark of Bardstown.

Born March 30, 1939, in Minnehaha Springs, she was a daughter of the late E. Clyde and Reta Letisha Rexrode Bussard.

Margaret was a school librarian at Ravenswood High School for 36 years, worked for 15 years at the Nelson County Public Library where she designed the library website, and then volunteered after retirement. She was a member of Wickland Baptist Church and the D.A.R. Cox’s Station. She loved animals and baking cookies, and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Everett Scites, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Lisa Allen (Jay), of Bardstown, Kentucky, P.J. Burns (Richard), of Nicholasville, Kentucky; her sister, Dr. Rachel Tompkins (Sally), of Minnehaha Springs; and four grandchildren, Trey Allen, (Sara), Andrew Paul Burns, Lori Petrie, (Nathan) and Lydia Burns.

Funeral service was held December 17 at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown, Kentucky, with Brother Dennis King officiating. Interment was in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nelson County Public Library or the Red Oak Elementary Summer Reading Program, 921 Union Mill Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.