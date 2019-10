Margaret Ann Brumage, 83, of Florida, formerly of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Addington Place in Titusville, Florida.

A service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the mausoleum at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont with Evangelist Steve Snider officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com