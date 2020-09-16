Margaret Alexander

Margaret “Margie” Elizabeth Argenti Alexander, of Arbovale, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Margie was born on December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland, and was a daughter of the late Vincent, Sr. and Mae Cunningham Argenti.

She married Charles C. Alexander, Sr. in January 1967, in Baltimore, Maryland, where they resided until their permanent move to Arbovale. Margie retired from the law offices of Parker and Pallett after many years of service as a legal secretary. She was a dedicated wife and devoted mother to her four children. She treasured every moment with them, but especially loved her role as “Grandmom” to her 11 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent, Jr., a son, Charles, Jr., and twin infant grandsons, Vincent and Bernard.

Margie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles Alexander, Sr.; sister, Patricia McMahon, of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Steph-anie, and husband, Arlie Dilley, of Green Bank, Patricia, and husband, Mark Fletcher, of Baltimore, Maryland; son, George Alexander, Sr., and wife, Victoria, of Forest Hill, Maryland; grandchildren, Faith, TJ and Whitney, Nick and Dawn, Tyler, Madison, Samantha, Tiffanie and Matt, Kristie, Charles, III, George, Jr. and Zach; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Saige, Brock, Rylee, Bentley, Cassie, Ezekiel and Elijah; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

