March 20, 2020 COVID-19 Daily Update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state, making the total positive case count at eight. New cases were identified in Jackson, Jefferson, and Kanawha counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Jefferson County, one individual from Jackson County, one individual from Kanawha County, one from Mercer County, one from Monongalia County, and two individuals from Tucker County. All cases are travel related.

As of March 20, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., 338 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 8 positive, 330 negative and 2 tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.