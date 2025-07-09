According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Leroy Clair Brothers, 59, of Fraizers Bottom, pleaded guilty June 11 to a charge of fishing without trout stamp. Brothers was assessed $287.81 in court costs and fines.

Holly Sewell, 41, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty June 13 to charges of shoplifting, expired motor vehicle registration and driving while license suspended or revoked. Sewell was assessed $664.44 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Christopher Anthony Couch, 42, of Cleveland, Georgia, pleaded no contest July 2 to charges of public intoxication, obstructing law enforcement with threats of harm and disorderly conduct. Couch was assessed $604.44 in court costs and fines.

Joshua S. Fitzgerald, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest June 5 to a charge of ATV in closed area. Fitzgerald was assessed $206.01 in court costs and fines.

Lucinda C. Halbkat, 65, of Cass, pleaded guilty June 9 to a charge of failure to stop or yield to vehicle entering through highway. Halbkat was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Mya S. Hippert, 23, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 16 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription. Hippert entered a deferred sentence and was assessed $181.48 in court costs and fines.

Taiylor D. Hoke, 19, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest June 16 to charges of speeding on open country highway and operation without certificate of inspection of failure to produce certificate. Hoke was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Sean A. Pyon, 19, of Kinston, North Carolina, pleaded guilty July 2 to a charge of speeding. Pyon was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Austin L. Shaver, 19, of Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty June 16 to charges of driving without valid driver’s license and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Shaver was assessed $387.96 in court costs and fines.

Taylor Joseph Farris, 33, of South Charleston, pleaded no contest June 5 to a charge of speeding. Farris was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

David Austin McCollam, 46, of Mill Creek, pleaded no contest June 17 to a charge of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration. McCollam was assessed $186.48 in court costs and fines.