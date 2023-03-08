According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Colin H. Costigan, 25, of Cass, pleaded no contest February 27 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Costigan was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Ryan Anthony Krofcheck, 34, of Slaty Fork, pleaded guilty February 23 to charges of immediate report of accident, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway and destruction of property. Krofcheck was assessed $585.75 in court costs and fines.

Ryan Kendall Moore, 40, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty February 13 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Moore was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Thomas D. Trader, 53, of Advance, North Carolina, pleaded guilty February 22 to a charge of speeding. Trader was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Eric J. Brown, 29, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 27 to a charge of assault – attempting to commit, or placing another in apprehension of, a violent injury. Brown was assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Colleen A. Avni, 58, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 3 to a charge of overtaking and passing a school bus. Avni was assessed $690.44 in court costs and fines.

Akiba S. Franklin, 30, of Titusville, Florida, pleaded guilty February 13 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Franklin was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Daniel Lee Smith, 68, of Bowden, pleaded no contest March 2 to a charge of failure to maintain control. Smith was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Shaquille Lee Evans, 29, of Green Bank, pleaded guilty February 3 to a charge of no operator’s. Evans was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Donald Paul Jordan, 40, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 6 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Jordan was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Roy Lynn Walker, 56, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest February 7 to a charge of violation of personal safety order, first offense. Walker was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.