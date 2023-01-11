According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Derek Lee McLaughlin, 43, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 28 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. McLaughlin was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy D. Moore, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 4 to two counts unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife; two counts hunting, tagging and reporting wildlife; simple possession of marijuana and trespassing after notice. Moore was assessed $1,331.50 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Grereton E. Farr, 25 of Fairfax, Virginia, pleaded guilty December 16 to a charge of speeding. Farr was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Ryan A. Robertson, 18, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty to dimming lights upon approaching or overtaking. Robertson was assessed $185.41.

Christopher George Spence, 43, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest December 19 to a charge of speeding. Spence was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.