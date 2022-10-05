According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Kevin Lee Bennett, 51, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty September 22 to a charge of possession/digging of ginseng less than five years old. Bennett was assessed $675.25 in court costs and fines.

Randy D. Bennett, 65, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 22 to a charge of persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bennett was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Tanner Lee Moore, 25, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 7 to a charge of driving under the influence, misdemeanor bodily injury. Moore was sentenced to six months suspended jail and assessed $470.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Robert L. Bennett, 87, of Slaty Fork, pleaded guilty September 16 to a charge of unlawful running at large or trespassing of livestock on property of other landowners. Bennett was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Scott Kathrein, 38, of Northbrook, Illinois, pleaded no contest September 19 to a charge of unlawful restraint of another person. Kathrein was sentenced to 15 days of jail, placed on nine months of unsupervised probation and assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Cindy M. Kelly, 43, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty September 13 to a charge of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration. Kelly was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Roy Daniel Myers, 48, of Durbin, pleaded guilty September 15 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Myers was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Gavin Ferguson, 21, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty September 2 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Ferguson was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Chara L. Grimes, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 1 to a charge of issuance for (driving) instruction permits. Grimes was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy D. Moore, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 1 to a charge of attempting to commit an offense, but failing to commit or prevented from committing. Moore was sentenced to 30 days suspended jail, placed on six months unsupervised probation and assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Monroe Irving Scott, 59, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty September 2 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Scott was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.