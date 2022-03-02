According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nMichael A. Blake, 47, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest February 25 to a charge of mandatory disposal \u2013 subscribe to and use of collection service. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nKaren Marie Cutlip, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 18 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nEdward J. Duffy, 76, of Huntington, pleaded no contest February 7 to a charge of left of center in no passing zone. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nPaul Howard Hanson, 72, of Seth, pleaded guilty February 7 to a charge of driving on the right of roadway. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nAbigail S. Hohn, 32, of Mill Creek, pleaded guilty February 18 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nSabrina Ann McClanahan, 41, of Brandywine, pleaded guilty February 8 to a charge of unlawful methods of hunting \u2013\u00a0loaded gun\/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJohn Mullenax, 46, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty February 8 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and no certificate of insurance. He was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Jennifer Dunz\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nJohn R. Francis, 57, of Vienna, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 14 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nChristopher T. Hill, 25, of Madison, pleaded no contest February 14 to a charge of possession of marijuana, less than 15 grams. He was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTimothy W. Rexrode, 44, of Burnsville, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 18 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTamara Jayne Smith, 60, of Hamilton, Ohio, pleaded guilty February 18 to a charge of reckless driving. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJohn Martin Stull, 32, of Bartow, pleaded no contest February 16 to a charge of possession of marijuana, less than 15 grams. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nKourtney M. Thomas, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 17 to a charge of false certificates. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCarl David Peck, Jr., 37, of Bartow, pleaded no contest February 7 to a charge of mandatory disposal \u2013\u00a0provide proper proof of proper disposal. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.
