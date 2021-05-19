According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Tammy C. Bair, 46, of Renick, pleaded no contest April 26 to a charge of trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Cheyenne Lee Brown, 26, of Charleston, pleaded guilty April 6 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and expired operator’s. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Joslyn F. Childers, 23, of Mill Creek, pleaded guilty May 5 to a charge of failure to provide proof of disposal. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

James Amos Hartwell, 41, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 7 to two counts of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle. He was assessed $585.75 in court costs and fines.

Phoebe McDaniels, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 4 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy Daniel Page, 30, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty April 12 to a charge of too many fishing poles. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Fred U. Renner, 57, of Fleming, Ohio, pleaded no contest April 23 to a charge of obstructing a DNR officer. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Timothy M. Sacca, 39, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty April 26 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $281.44 in court costs and fines.

Dale Lee Smith, 50, of Valley Bend, pleaded guilty April 7 to a charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of a motor vehicle on a public highway. He was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

David Thomas Smithson, 68, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 26 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Randall Wayne Thompson, 31, of Dunmore, pleaded no contest April 12 to a charge of simple possession of paraphernalia. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Vanessa Marie Blechl, 32, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest April 6 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration, driving while license suspended/revoked, no vehicle insurance and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $1,041 in court costs and fines.

Rebecca Elizabeth Chandler, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 9 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Terreque Ali Gray, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 12 to charges of no vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of roadway and driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.

Emery David Grimes, 39, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 20 to charges of child passenger safety device required and certificate of insurance. He was assessed $565 in court costs and fines.

Greg A. Michels, 39, of Wayne, pleaded guilty March 26 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremy William Moore, 32, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty April 12 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and two counts of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $676.33 in court costs and fines.

Gabriel T. Pou, 28, of Charleston, pleaded guilty April 9 to a charge of exceeding creek limit or other trout fishing violation. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Journey Robinson, 20, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 6 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, no vehicle insurance, improper use of evidence of registration and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $1,041 in court costs and fines.

Daniel M. Shapiro, 25, of Durham, North Carolina, pleaded no contest April 8 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Mary Armstrong, 51, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest April 27 to a charge of truancy. She was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

Tracy Lynn Casto, 49, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest April 30 to a charge of reckless driving. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

Emily K. Eltzroth, 39, of Monterville, pleaded no contest April 28 to charge of left of center. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

William James Hannah, III, 31, of Branchland, pleaded no contest April 5 to a charge of possessing prohibited bait. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Harlon Preston Lambert, 32, of Circleville, pleaded guilty May 3 to charges of failure to use safety belt, no vehicle insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, improper use of evidence of registration, operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, unsigned registration and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $1,46.50 in court costs and fines.

Brittney Moore, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 27 to a charge of drug paraphernalia. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines

Kristie Dawn Moore, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 13 to charges of conspiracy and receiving or transferring stolen goods. She was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.

Morgan W. Morrison, 19, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest April 2 to a charge of following too closely. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Howard S. Persinger, 66, of Fayetteville, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Antonio Michael Romeo, 25, of Charleston, pleaded guilty April 2 to a charge of failure to submit bear tooth. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael Craig Turner, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 15 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

John E. Vance, 56, of Branchland, pleaded no contest April 5 to a charge of possession and/or use of prohibited bait. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Archie Ray Arbogast, 44, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty April 19 to a charge of open dumps. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Clinton Eugene Buzzard, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty April 16 to a charge of petit larceny. He was assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.

Rachel E. McComb, 25, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest April 19 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Ashley N. Slaughter, 35, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest April 2 to a charge of beer sales under 21. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

William H. Steinbach, 33, of Belleview, Florida, pleaded no contest April 30 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Junaid Tahir, 22, of Orange, Florida, pleaded no contest April 2 to a charge of left of center in a no passing zone. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael J. Thomas, 39, of Shock, pleaded no contest April 2 to charges of driving while license is revoked for DUI, no vehicle insurance, operating vehicle without evidence of registration and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $1,011 in court costs and fines.