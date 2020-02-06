According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

John Bennett, 47, of Dunmore, pleaded no contest January 10 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Bradley Steven Dean, 58, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 2 to a charge of open container. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Dolly Jewell Dunz, age unavailable, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 21 to a charge of trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Stacy L. Friel, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 3 to a charge of vehicles must stop at through highways. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Christopher Patrick Riffe, 19, of Durbin, pleaded guilty December 31 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription – less than 15 grams of marijuana. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Charles Edward Sheets, 48, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 9 to a charge of expiration of registration and certificates of title. An additional charge was dismissed. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven G. Warner, 36, of Bartow, pleaded guilty January 3 to charges of operating vehicle without evidence of registration, operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, defective equipment and muffler noise and fumes. He was assessed $781 in court costs and fines.

Daniel C. Good, 29, of Durbin, pleaded guilty January 29 to charges of expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and defective equipment. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Zachary M. Hatfield, 22, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, pleaded guilty January 30 to charges of speeding in a school zone and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.

Devin L. Rosser, 24, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, pleaded guilty January 16 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Clifton R. Summerfield, 37, of Renick, pleaded guilty January 27 to a charge of no operator’s. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven E. Tincher, 43, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest January 21 to a charge of open dump – trash burning penalty. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Olivia K. Weiers, 26, of Raleigh, North Carolina, pleaded guilty January 30 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Janet Kershner-Vanover’s court:

Daniel A. Neuhaus, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia, pleaded no contest December 30 to a charge of failure to yield at intersection. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed December 31. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Tiffany Dawn Sheets, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 30 to charges of unlawful methods of hunting – loaded gun/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours and driving while license suspended/revoked. She was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

Elizabeth Ann Cydrus, 38, of Westerville, Ohio, pleaded guilty January 2 to charges of domestic battery – unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (family/household member), domestic assault – committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (family/household member) and escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution. Three additional charges were dismissed with prejudice. She was assessed $1,025.75 in court costs and fines.

Lance Austin Eads, 33, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty January 6 to charges of no vehicle insurance and driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Deborah Lynn Wimer, 51, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty January 8 to a charge of cellphone use while driving. She was assessed a $100 fine.

Rebecca Chandler, 45, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 24 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and expiration of registration and certificate of title. She was assessed $400.50 in court costs and fines.

Delbert Ross Cosner, Jr., 69, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty January 30 to charges of no operator’s and operation of vehicle without evidences of registration. He was assessed $420.50 in court costs and fines.

Roslynn Nichole McCarty, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 30 to charges of defective equipment and driving while license suspended/revoked. She was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.

Daniel Allen Woods, 65, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest January 9 to charges of failure to immediately report accident and accident involving damage to vehicle. He was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Carrie Wilfong’s court:

Stephanie D. Murray, 39, of Durbin, pleaded guilty January 14 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, no proof of insurance and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $850.75 in court costs and fines.

Ricky Baria, Jr., 32, of Charleston, pleaded no contest January 13 to a charge of failure to obey official traffic control device. He was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

Stephen Allan Hefner, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 14 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and no certificate of inspection. He was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Douglas Norman King, 61, of Cowen, pleaded guilty January 17 to a charge of permitting unauthorized person to drive. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert Denver Sharp, 39, pleaded no contest January 17 to charges of unlawful methods of hunting – loaded gun/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours, driving vehicle without required security and display of fictitious certificate of inspection of vehicle. He was sentenced to seven days in jail on each charge. Sentences to run concurrent.

Sharp also pleaded guilty January 17 to a charge of driving while license revoked for DUI. He was sentenced to six months suspended jail and placed on one year unsupervised probation. Two additional charges were dismissed with prejudice. He was assessed $1,701 in court costs and fines.