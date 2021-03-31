Little girl with a big heart

Bella Long, of Buckeye, will celebrate her ninth birthday by giving, rather than receiving. Instead of having a birthday party and receiving gifts for herself, Bella said she’d rather collect donations for the Family Resource Network. Bella is in Pam McCurdy’s third grade class at Marlinton Elementary School. Her grandmother, Alessia Long Parsons, said Bella came up with the idea of donating to the FRN all on her own.

“Bella notices kids who seem like they might be in need, and she wants to help,” Parsons explained.

The birthday girl has already collected $300 for the FRN, but she isn’t done yet. Bella will be at Pocahontas IGA Friday, April 2, beginning at 9 a.m., greeting patrons and collecting donations for this worthy cause.

“Please help me with my fundraiser,” Bella said. “It’s my only birthday wish.”

Checks should be made payable to the Pocahontas County FRN.