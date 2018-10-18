the Fiddlehead Restaurant was filled with talented individuals October 4 for the annual Linwood’s Got Talent fundraiser. This year, the contest raised nearly $3,000 for the Linwood Community Library. In the youth competition, winners were: first place, Linwood Daycare; second place, Max O’Ganian and Willie O’Ganian; and third place, Wade Garber. Pictured above: front row, from left: Jace West, Evelyn Simmons and Ayla Fanning. Second row, from left: Emcee Thomas Clevenger, Wade Garber, McKenna Woody, Zara Fanning, Max O’Ganian and Willie O’Ganian.

In the adult category, winners were, from left: third place, David Simmons; first place, Mae Canoy; and second place, Kyle Kersey. S. Stewart photos