Emily Castilleja,

Hillsboro Librarian

If you’ve ever returned a library book and thought, “I hope I didn’t leave anything in there,” I can assure you, you’re not alone.

Over the last two years here at the Hillsboro Library, I’ve discovered quite the assortment of “bookmarks” tucked between the pages of returned books. Some make me laugh out loud, some make me pause, and a few feel like little time capsules from lives passing quietly through our stacks. So, we decided to gather them together and give them a home of their own in The Museum of Forgotten Bookmarks.

Inside the display, you’ll find everything from candy wrappers and old receipts to handwritten notes and business cards from local shops that haven’t been around in 10 or more years. Each item was once doing the humble job of holding someone’s place in a story, but now, they’ve become stories themselves.

I’ll admit, it’s made me a little more fond of the habit of using “whatever’s nearby” as a bookmark. There’s something very human about it. Still, seeing this collection come together has also made me wonder, what if we gave a little more thought to the things we use to mark our place?

That’s where we would love your help.

Right now, our library system is hosting a Bookmark Making Contest, and I can’t think of a better time to join in. Imagine picking up your next book and using a bookmark designed by someone right here in Pocahontas County, something made with care, creativity and a sense of place.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always have a soft spot for the forgotten grocery lists and crinkled candy wrappers. But I’d love to see more of us reaching for bookmarks that are meant to stay, not slip quietly between the pages and disappear.

So come by, take a look at The Museum of Forgotten Bookmarks, and maybe get inspired to create one of your own. Your design could end up in the hands of readers all across our community.

Who knows, years from now, maybe we’ll still find it tucked inside a well-loved book – only this time, we’ll know exactly where it came from.

Stop by your local Library Branch and ask your librarian how you can make an entry in the contest!