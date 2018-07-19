Summer is in full swing at Pocahontas County Libraries and Visitor Information Centers. We have a variety of upcoming activities for children and adults.

We hope to see you out and about at one of our libraries soon!

New this year; Wild Wednesdays at the Library. This family-friendly event invites experts to the libraries to share information about their specialty. If you missed the first one, All About Water, at Hillsboro Library, don’t worry, there are more to come.

Durbin Library will host the next one Wednesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. – Snakes!

Yes, Roy Moose from Cranberry Mountain Visitor’s Center will do an informative live snake presentation.

The following week, the Green Bank Library will host Birds of Prey on July 25, with Watoga Naturalist Chris Bartley.

The Department of Agriculture’s Susan Parker, with the Department of Agriculture, will talk about Live Bugs during McClintic’s Wild Wednesday presentation in Marlinton on August 8.

And come and learn about Space at Linwood Library in August with Sophie Knudsen from Green Bank Observatory. All Wild Wednesday events are free and open to all ages, and all of the programs begin at 6 p.m.

Our children’s summer reading program has begun. The national curriculum is Libraries Rock, but individual libraries implement the program in a variety of ways.

If a child was feeling ambitious (and had unlimited transportation) they could do all five programs and each would be unique. We have a great group of staff and volunteers who have created programs that incorporate hands-on activities, with stories and reading incentives to keep kids’ brains active in the summer months.

Please stop by or call any of the libraries to register or for more information.

Other activities include a Rise and Shine Yoga class on Wednesday mornings at Linwood Library, and Pocahontas County Farmer’s Market on Fridays at the Linwood Pavilion.

A Liar’s Contest, followed by a Teen Poetry Slam will take place during Durbin Days, July 20, at Durbin Library in conjunction with a Country Fair in the Community Room.

A monthly game night has begun at Green Bank Library, and Budding Bookworms, a weekly pre-school story hour, continues at McClintic Library.

And, be on the lookout for Pearl S. Buck to visit Hillsboro Library in October.

Stop by and checkout what your local library has to offer.