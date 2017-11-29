For some communities in the Pocahontas County, playgroup has been an ongoing staple in their public library for years, while others are just getting started.

Pocahontas County Free Libraries is happy to announce that it will soon offer a weekly story-time for little ones at each of its five branches. This is a great opportunity to encourage early literacy while creating familiarity with your local library – plus it’s a lot of fun!

Though the programs have unique names, they each follow a similar structure of activities.

Bring your children, ages five and under, for a story-time followed by a small craft and playtime.

Join us at Durbin Community Library on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Story-time.

Playgroup meets at Green Bank Public Library on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Come in to Linwood Community Library on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for Story-time. Hillsboro Public Library’s Budding Bookworms meets on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McClintic Public Library will begin a Budding Bookworms group Tuesday, December 12, at 10:30 a.m.

These programs meet only on days when school is in session.

We could always use your help!