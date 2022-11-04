Lewis M. Shinaberry, 93, of Champion, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife Tuesday,

November 1, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born January 16, 1929, in Cass, he was a son of the late Edgar Shinaberry and Mary Burns Shinaberry White.

Family and friends may visit 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church of Champion, 5418 Mahoning Avenue in Warren Ohio.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. William Sprague and Lawrence Shinaberry officiating.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Online condolences may be shared at lanefuneralhomes.com