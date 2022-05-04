Leviro Monroe Stull, 54, of Dayton, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at home.

Born August 29, 1967, in Nicholas County, he was a son of the late Jasper Leviro and Bonnie Lou Lambert Stull.

Monroe was raised in Pocahontas County and later relocated to the Shenandoah Valley where he had a career in the trucking business for more than 30 years. He valued a commitment to hard work but not without finding time for pleasure in riding his motorcycle.

Monroe is survived by his companion, Angela Harrah, of Dayton, Virginia; son, Ethan Johnson, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; two sisters, Kimberly Ramirez, and husband, Rafael, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Sheila Varner, and husband, Robert, of Durbin; two brothers, Earl Stull and Charles “Buck” Stull, both of Nicholas County; four nephews and three nieces, including close niece, Brissa Ramirez, and close nephew, Christian Ramirez.

A funeral service was conducted Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Virginia, with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Interment was in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.

