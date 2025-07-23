Dear Editor,

My family is not from your area, but we were there July 9 and 10 for the funeral service for my late husband, William Donald Howes.

My husband’s large extended family lives in the area, and he spent all the summers of his youth and many weekends there.

We are writing particularly to acknowledge the kind, caring volunteers at the Dunmore Community Center who graciously provided an amazing luncheon to about 40 of us from Virginia, Missouri, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, California and Pennsylvania, as well as the family here in West Virginia.

Your communities stepped up to welcome and comfort us in a difficult time and we are grateful.

Sincerely,

Paula Howes and family

Haymarket, Virginia

To the Editor:

Here in Pocahontas County, we are so lucky to have a wonderful community radio network. Just last week it ran a program giving health advice for diabetics – very important in our area – as well as a warning of potential floods due to heavy rain. There were discussions on solid waste disposal and the expansion of broadband internet. The network also covered a County Commission meeting, local church events, a swap shop, and reported live from Durbin Days. And I can’t forget music: gospel music, country music, rock, bluegrass, music of all sorts.

By coincidence, last week was also when our elected representatives in Washington, Republican Senators Capito and Justice, and Republican Representative Miller, voted to cut off support for our radio network. I thought that they would have their hands full, what with slashing funding for public schools, throwing people off Medicaid, and screwing up veterans’ services but no, they took out time to stick it to rural radio stations.

The Federal bill for operations of Allegheny Mountain Radio was originally passed with broad support from Republicans and Democrats alike, but last week only the Republicans moved to revoke it. The vote in the Senate was actually quite close: if Capito and Justice had voted to continue support for community radio, the attempts to shut it down would have failed. Instead, they voted to cut us off.

Politicians love events where they can appear standing next to public works like a new bridge or a big hole in the ground. If we lose our community radio network because of their actions we should invite Capito, Justice and Miller to the closing ceremony. They can help power down the transmitter, turn off the lights, and lock the doors.

It would be a dandy photo-op.

F.J. Lockman

Cass

Editor,

The Locust Creek covered bridge is a major historic landmark in the county. Built by R. N. Bruce in 1870 for $1,250.

In 1888, the original bridge was burned and replaced.

In 1904, it was rebuilt again by W. M. Irvine and has been repaired several times since then.

Although most of the structure is in good condition, a section of the roof has been blown off; this started as a small area peeling off several months ago and has been growing after each major windstorm. Covered bridges are built like barns with open ends to prevent damage from rain. Unless this is repaired the damage will grow and water damage to the structure will take place.

My online searches have not identified who would be responsible for or could make what at this point is still a simple repair.

I am writing this letter to the editor in the hopes that it will lead to parties that can address this problem.

Joe Kaffl

Hillsboro