Greetings.

My wife and I, originally from England, have just spent a week touring your beautiful West Virginia state. We were reminded when traveling through your county of the famous lady who is well remembered in England and is buried not far from where we lived at Gravesend.

Schoolchildren were taught about her as we had a tradition of welcoming to England visitors from overseas lands, which were being explored. She was the first indigenous representative from North America and was thus treated with appropriate respect and importance. This tradition continued in many ways for several centuries and from many other countries. Even Queen Victoria had a personal butler from India for many years with whom she was most attached.

I hope this little piece of background history may interest your readers.

Blessings,

Peter Oxley