Dear Editor:

Some thoughts for consideration.

“The American Republic will endure until the day congress discovers it can bribe the public with the public’s money.” ~ Alens De Tocquevlle

The U.S. has a massive spending problem this is not limited to either party, both are spending like drunken sailors.

The U.S. debt is over $30 trillion, that’s more than $88,000 for every person in the U.S.

Social Security and Medicare have unfunded deficits of more than $96 trillion over the next 75 years; when federal and military retirements are taken into account this rises to $129 trillion.

Last year, to service this debt, even with low interest rates, it cost $562 billion. Unless the U.S. gets off the wagon of uncontrolled spending this will not end well.

When you take in less money than you spend every year you are NOT REDUCING THE DEFICIT.

If this continues, the dollar will be worthless, and it will be really ugly.

It’s not too late to stop this – we all have the power of the vote.

Joseph Kaffl

Hillsboro