Dear Editor,

I found the website, gunmemorial.org/WV, and have the urge to share for prayer. Prayers for all gun victims, of course, but especially West Virginians. It is shaking to actually see the faces. So very many faces.

I hope all your readers have a healthy and safe week.

Everyone, please keep victims of the lethal weapons industry in your daily prayers. And, if your retirement packages include a stock portfolio, please drop gun and ammo manufacturers. The gun industry shares are tainted with blood.

God bless,

Agnes Doyle

Marlinton