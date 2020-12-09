Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

The Precautionary Principle is a precept that states, “An action should not be taken if the consequences are uncertain and potentially dangerous.”

The Pocahontas County Commission recently acted responsibly in voicing official opposition to the proposed NIOSH safety mine near Mace. Our pristine water, our strong tourism industry and traffic safety could be at serious jeopardy if the proposed mine would be built. In other words, the proposed project portends high risk.

Pocahontas County and nearby surrounding regions are uncommon in the East for our clean water, stunning scenery, and lush nature. These traits provide high quality of life as well as driving forward much of our economy. We dare not risk harm.

Allen Johnson

Dunmore