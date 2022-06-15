Letcher Steryl Landis, 88, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence.

Born June 9, 1933, at Beard, he was a son of the late Ray Landis and Margie Kidd Landis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Landis and Curtis Landis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sadocka Landis, of the home; sons, Curtis E. Landis (Sandi), of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and George Landis, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Waugh, of West Harrison, Indiana, and Charlotte Davis (Junior), of Marlinton; brother, Roy L. Landis (Susie), of Marlinton; sister-in-law, Carolyn Landis, of Sistersville; and numerous extended family members and friends.

A graveside service with military honors was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina.