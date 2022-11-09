Leo Robert Cain II, 42, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born April 7, 1980, in Elkins, he was the son of Dennis Wayne and Kathy Biggs Cain.

Leo was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School. After graduation, he worked as a lift operator at Silver Creek and as a laborer for Fred Doss Construction and Beckwith Lumber.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Alma Wenger Cain; and maternal grandparents, Emmett and Opal Biggs.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Dalton Wayne Cain, of Marlinton; sister, Missy (Andy) Guild, of Forrest, Virginia; grandson, Zyrus Cain; two nieces, Chelsea Guild and Courtney Dunbrack; nephew, Dakota Dunbrack; two great-nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service was held Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Burial was in the Gibson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home to offset funeral costs.

