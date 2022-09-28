ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, November 28, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14437

ESTATE OF: ERIC TAYLOR ARMSTRONG

ADMINISTRATRIX: Arlene S. Armstrong

273 Old Buckeye Road

Buckeye, WV 24924-9059

ESTATE NUMBER: 14441

ESTATE OF: WINFRED REX CASSELL

ADMINISTRATRIX: Donnita Hise

10823 Cass Road

Cass, WV 24927-9125

Subscribed and sworn to before me on September 23, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

9/29/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN THE INTEREST OF: Juvenile Abuse Neglect No(s).

A.W. CC-38-2022-JA-19

M.W. CC-38-2022-JA-20

Judge Jennifer P. Dent

Adult Respondent:

Unknown Father

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

The purpose of this publication is to advise the father of A.W. and M.W. that an adjudicatory hearing shall take place with regard to his children, A.W., DOB 05/20/2022, and M.W., DOB 05/20/2022, who are in the temporary physical and legal custody of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

It appearing that Unknown Father may be residing in the Pocahontas County, West Virginia area, this NOTICE is published to inform Respondent Unknown Father that he is ORDERED to appear in the Office of the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent, Judge of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. and object, or make other defense, to the proceedings.

Entered by the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on this 16th day of September, 2022.

Bethany Burdette,State Bar No. 12964

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Connie Carr

Clerk of the Circuit Court

9/22/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Nathan D. Ramsey and Corenia L. Ramsey, and bearing date the 2nd day of February, 2010, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 323, at page 245, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc., having declared the whole of the indebtedness there under to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 7th day of October, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of those two certain tracts or parcels of real estate, including a 2002 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN #CAP012523TNAB, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL I:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, with all the improvements thereon and all appurtenances thereunto belonging, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, containing 1.0 acre, more or less.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Corenia Lynn Carpenter, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Harold Carpenter and Barbara Carpenter, husband and wife, said Deed bearing date the 27th day of November, 1991, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 216, at page 14.

PARCEL II:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, all being situate in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on Secondary Route 16, better known as the Brownsburg Road, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a 1 inch iron pipe found on the south Right-of-Way of Secondary Route 16, a corner to James and Sheila Landis, thence leaving Landis and with said Right-of-Way for the next 2 lines

N 64-00-23 E 100.36 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

N 59-59-47 E 58.52 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on said Right-of-Way, thence leaving said Right-of-Way and cutting through the land of David G. Hicks

N 79-33-42 E 235.85 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in a clump of 3 Sassafras, in a fence line, on the line of James Goldizen, from which a 1 ½ inch iron pipe found on the road bank a corner to Hicks and Goldizen bears N 35-02-16 W 420.00 feet, thence leaving following a fence line with Goldizen for 1 line

S 35-02-15 E 166.59 feet to a 1 ½ inch iron pipe found in a fence line, on the line of Goldizen and a corner to Corenia Lynn Carpenter, thence leaving Goldizen and with Carpenter for the next 2 lines

N 77-13-43 W 219.20 feet to a 2 inch angle iron found, thence

S 23-45-30 W 171.10 feet to a 1 inch iron pipe, found on the line of Carpenter and a corner to James and Sheila Lands, thence leaving Carpenter and with Landis for 1 line

N 55-18-50 W 225.92 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.06 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, LLS, of Dunmore, West Virginia, in June 1995, and as shown on a plat of record in the aforesaid Clerks Office, in Deed Book 235, at page 70.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Nathan D. Ramsey and Corenia L. Ramsey, husband and wife, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from David Glen Hicks, said Deed bearing date the 5th day of July, 1995, and of record in the aforesaid Clerks Office, in Deed Book 235, at page 67.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Citizens Bank of West Virginia, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 12th day of September, 2022.

MICHAEL C. DOSS, TRUSTEE

9/22/3c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will conduct competitive examination testing for entry level Deputy Sheriff position(s).

The written test will be given at the Pocahontas County Courthouse Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and be between the ages of 18 and 45. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Successful applicants shall become a resident of Pocahontas County within (6) months of their hire date.

Deputy Sheriffs are full-time benefited positions, including retirement, medical insurance, vacation and sick leave. Initial annual uncertified officer salary is $40,000, increased to $42,500 upon completion of Academy and increased to $45,000 after 12 months of Academy Certification. WV Certified Officers in good standing start at $42,500 and increased to $45,000 upon completion of 12-month probationary period.

Applications may be obtained from the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office or the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Applications must be received by the County Clerk’s Office no later than the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Applications may be dropped off or mailed to 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton WV 24954.

Pocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Melissa L. Bennett

Pocahontas County Clerk

9/29/2c

NOTICE

There will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit at Food and Friends located at 878 Washington Street in Lewisburg, Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. All interested parties may attend.

9/29/1c