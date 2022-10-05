Notice of Ancillary Filing without any Administration

to Creditors, Distributees & Legatees

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P.O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C Marlinton, WV 24954‑0209 and no appointment or administration is being made pursuant to the provisions of West Virginia Code 44‑1‑14b.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission upon receiving any timely objection thereto shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

ESTATE NAME: NEAL D SETCER

460 Bauer Road

Bath, PA 18014‑8827

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

MARY HODSON

460 Bauer Road

Bath, PA 18014‑8827

ESTATE NAME: RUSSELL JONATHAN SETCER

406 S 2nd Street

Dardanelle, AR 72834‑4002

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

MARY HODSON

460 Bauer Road

Bath PA 18014‑8827

ESTATE NAME: JOHN HENDERSON ALBRIGHT

904 Draper Road SW

Blacksburg, VA 24060‑5120

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

KATHRYN S CLARKE ALBRIGHT

904 Draper Road SW

Blacksburg, VA 24060‑5120

Subscribed and sworn to before me on September 30, 2022.

Melissa L Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

By Erin Boone, Deputy

10/6/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, November 28, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14437

ESTATE OF: ERIC TAYLOR ARMSTRONG

ADMINISTRATRIX: Arlene S. Armstrong

273 Old Buckeye Road

Buckeye, WV 24924-9059

ESTATE NUMBER: 14441

ESTATE OF: WINFRED REX CASSELL

ADMINISTRATRIX: Donnita Hise

10823 Cass Road

Cass, WV 24927-9125

Subscribed and sworn to before me on September 23, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

9/29/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: Civil Action No. 22-FIG-11

THE CHILDREN OF:

KATHRYN D. McCALL, PETITIONER

VS

MELINDA G. NUTTER

and

KRISTOPHER NUTTER, RESPONDENTS

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT

IS TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP

To the above named Respondent: KRISTOPHER NUTTER

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of KRISTOPHER NUTTER is unknown. The Court orders the parties to appear on the 1st day of November 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court September 29, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

10/6/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Nathan D. Ramsey and Corenia L. Ramsey, and bearing date the 2nd day of February, 2010, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 323, at page 245, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc., having declared the whole of the indebtedness there under to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 7th day of October, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of those two certain tracts or parcels of real estate, including a 2002 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN #CAP012523TNAB, and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL I:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, with all the improvements thereon and all appurtenances thereunto belonging, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, containing 1.0 acre, more or less.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Corenia Lynn Carpenter, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Harold Carpenter and Barbara Carpenter, husband and wife, said Deed bearing date the 27th day of November, 1991, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 216, at page 14.

PARCEL II:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, all being situate in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on Secondary Route 16, better known as the Brownsburg Road, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a 1 inch iron pipe found on the south Right-of-Way of Secondary Route 16, a corner to James and Sheila Landis, thence leaving Landis and with said Right-of-Way for the next 2 lines

N 64-00-23 E 100.36 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

N 59-59-47 E 58.52 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on said Right-of-Way, thence leaving said Right-of-Way and cutting through the land of David G. Hicks

N 79-33-42 E 235.85 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in a clump of 3 Sassafras, in a fence line, on the line of James Goldizen, from which a 1 ½ inch iron pipe found on the road bank a corner to Hicks and Goldizen bears N 35-02-16 W 420.00 feet, thence leaving following a fence line with Goldizen for 1 line

S 35-02-15 E 166.59 feet to a 1 ½ inch iron pipe found in a fence line, on the line of Goldizen and a corner to Corenia Lynn Carpenter, thence leaving Goldizen and with Carpenter for the next 2 lines

N 77-13-43 W 219.20 feet to a 2 inch angle iron found, thence

S 23-45-30 W 171.10 feet to a 1 inch iron pipe, found on the line of Carpenter and a corner to James and Sheila Lands, thence leaving Carpenter and with Landis for 1 line

N 55-18-50 W 225.92 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.06 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, LLS, of Dunmore, West Virginia, in June 1995, and as shown on a plat of record in the aforesaid Clerks Office, in Deed Book 235, at page 70.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Nathan D. Ramsey and Corenia L. Ramsey, husband and wife, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from David Glen Hicks, said Deed bearing date the 5th day of July, 1995, and of record in the aforesaid Clerks Office, in Deed Book 235, at page 67.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Citizens Bank of West Virginia, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 12th day of September, 2022.

MICHAEL C. DOSS, TRUSTEE

9/22/3c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will conduct competitive examination testing for entry level Deputy Sheriff position(s).

The written test will be given at the Pocahontas County Courthouse Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and be between the ages of 18 and 45. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Successful applicants shall become a resident of Pocahontas County within (6) months of their hire date.

Deputy Sheriffs are full-time benefited positions, including retirement, medical insurance, vacation and sick leave. Initial annual uncertified officer salary is $40,000, increased to $42,500 upon completion of Academy and increased to $45,000 after 12 months of Academy Certification. WV Certified Officers in good standing start at $42,500 and increased to $45,000 upon completion of 12-month probationary period.

Applications may be obtained from the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office or the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Applications must be received by the County Clerk’s Office no later than the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Applications may be dropped off or mailed to 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton WV 24954.

Pocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Melissa L. Bennett

Pocahontas County Clerk

9/29/2c

NOTICE TO BID

The Pocahontas County Commission will receive bids for heating oil for all Courthouse Offices and the Jail Building, for the period covering November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023. All bids should be submitted in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, and placed in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Heating Oil” and delivered by mail or in person to the Pocahontas County Commission, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022. Bids will be opened in the Office of the County Commission located in the Pocahontas County Courthouse on Tuesday, the 18th day of October 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

10/6/2c

NOTICE TO OWNER

OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

A 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier, gold in color;

VIN # 1G1JC5249W7160976,

which was towed May 3, 2022 from Lower Third Avenue in Marlinton, West Virginia, is located at F & F Service Center, LLC, 6345 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV 24954; phone, 304-799-6431.

This is to notify you, the owner, that you have 15 days from the date of this publication to reclaim this automobile and reimburse F & F Service Center, LLC for all towing and storage charges.

You must prove ownership.

Failure of the owner or lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim this vehicle shall be deemed a wavier of rights, and title and interest will become the property of F & F Service Center, LLC.

F & F Service Center, LLC

10/6/2c