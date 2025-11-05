ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 5, 2026

ESTATE OF: CLIFFORD THOMAS PECK SR.

ADMINISTRATRIX: Carmen Wooddell

P. O. Box 164

Green Bank, WV 24944-0164

ESTATE OF: WANETA JOYCE ANDERSON

ADMINISTRATOR: Kenneth E. Wilfong

444 Woodland Circle

Waynesboro, Va 22980

ESTATE OF: SAUNDRA F. PARSONS

EXECUTOR: Michael C. Doss

921 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1317

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 3, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/6/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

ESTATE NAME: MINNIE JEAN BURR

8399 Skybrock Drive

Ooltewah, TN 37363-1444

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:

Andrew David Hall

12896 Grand Vue Drive

Carmel, IN 46032-5364

Subscribed and sworn to before me on October 23, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

10/30/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Karlee Scheimreif, bearing date the 1st day of February 2023, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 413, at page 156, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Davis Trust Company, having declared the whole of the indebtedness thereunder to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said deed of trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 7th day of November, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All that certain condominium residence unit situate in what is known as the Lodge at Silver Creek, a condominium located within Silver Creek Ski Resort, in Green Bank District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, which condominium residence unit is more particularly designated and described as follows:

All of the Residence Unit Number 5313 of the Lodge at Silver Creek (hereinafter sometimes referred to as “Silver Creek Lodge”) as the same is designated, described and identified in the “Declaration Establishing A Plan For Condominium Ownership Of A Tract Of Approximately 16.86 Acres And Certain Improvements Thereon And Appurtenances Thereunto Belonging Situate At Silver Creek Resort, Green Bank Tax District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia Pursuant To The West Virginia Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act, Chapter 36B Of The Code Of West Virginia Of 1931, As Amended” dated December 1, 1988, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 201, at page 50; and as amended including, among other amendments, “Amendment to Condominium Declaration for the Lodge at Silver Creek, West Virginia, A Condominium Adding Wing 5”, dated April 15, 1991, of record in said Clerk’s Office, in Deed Book 213, at page 86, and a plat of Wing 5 of record in said Clerks Office, in Plat Book 8, (hereinafter sometimes referred to as the “Declaration”), and the “Amendment to Condominium Declaration for the Lodge at Silver Creek” dated November 2, 1992, and of record in said Clerk’s Office, in Deed Book 220, at page 422 (hereinafter sometimes referred to as the “Declaration”), together with an undivided interest as tenants in common, in and to the common elements which are assigned to said residence unit and described in the aforementioned Declaration pursuant to Chapter 36B of the Code of West Virginia of 1931, as amended.

And being the same condominium residence unit as acquired by Karlee Scheimreif, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Greenbrier Technical Services, Inc., said Deed bearing date the 27th day of January 2023, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 406, at page 694.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, rights-of-way and encumbrances against the same

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property, the cost of the preparation of the Deed of Conveyance from the Trustee, the cost of any transfer tax and recording fees due upon the recordation of the deed.

TERMS OF SALE: 10% of bid payable to the Trustee on the day of sale and the balance within thirty (30) days.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Davis Trust Company, to bid at said sale, to refuse any and all bids and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 20th day of October 2025.

Michael C. Doss, Trustee

10/23/3c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Jeffrey Kevin Johnston bearing date the 7th day of April, 2009, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 316, at page 135, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Pendleton Community Bank, having declared the whole of the indebtedness thereunder to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 7th day of November, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements, appurtenances and easements thereunto belonging, in the Huntersville District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, situated on Secondary Route 12/1, better known as the Hill Country Road, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a ½” iron pipe found on the north Right-of-Way of Secondary Route 13/1, a corner to Edward Seitz and Ann Haight, from which a 26” White Oak bears N 62 E 2.40 feet, thence leaving Seitz & Haight and with said Right-of-Way for the next 4 lines

S 67-20-37 W 43.73 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

S 62-32-28 W 58.12 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

S 59-43-38 W 139.59 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

S 61-25-22 W 224.74 feet to a ½” iron pipe set on said Right-of-Way, thence leaving said Right-of-Way and cutting through the lands of Alfred and Sharon Dilley

N 34-17-51 W passing a Electric Pole #1W5196 at 660.77 feet, continuing on same course in all 1218.33 feet to a ½” iron pipe set on the line of Jimmie D. and Sheila K. Arbogast, from which a ½” iron pipe a corner to Arbogast and on the line of Dilley bears S 59-56-18 W 168.94 feet, and a 12” Hickory bears N 30 E 2.10 feet, thence with Arbogast for the next 2 lines

N 59-56-17 E 280.73 feet to a ½” iron pipe found in a stone pile, a corner to Arbogast, thence

N 30-43-51 E 543.29 feet to a ½” iron pipe found on the line of Arbogast and a corner to Richard D. and Vicky L. Carney, from which a 9” Hickory bears N 30 W 7.50 feet, thence leaving Arbogast and with Carney for part of a line

S 22-27-46 E passing a ½” iron pipe found, a corner to Carney and Edward Seitz and Ann Haight at 412.09 feet, from which a 13” Scarlet Oak bears N 59 W 9.30 feet, continuing on same course with Seitz and Haight in all 1506.90 feet to the point of beginning and containing 17.94 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, LLS, of Dunmore, West Virginia, in October 2002, and as shown on a plat of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 281, at page 134.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Kevin Johnston, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Alfred L. Dilley and Sharon Dilley, husband and wife, said Deed bearing date the 30th day of October 2002, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 281, at page 131.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, rights-of-way and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property, the cost of the preparation of the Deed of Conveyance from the Trustee, the cost of any transfer tax and recording fees due upon the recordation of the deed.

TERMS OF SALE: 10% of bid payable to the Trustee on the day of sale and the balance within thirty (30) days.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Pendleton Community Bank, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 20th day of October 2025.

Michael C. Doss, Trustee

10/23/3c

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed

Activity in a 100-Year and 500-year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Responsible Entity under Part 58 (Town of Marlinton) has determined that the following proposed action under the HUD Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) and NGIPLMI-0009 is located in the 100-year and 500-year floodplain, and the Town of Marlinton will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.

The proposed project is located in the Town of Marlinton. The purpose of the Town of Marlinton Storm Water project is to rehabilitate and repair the existing stormwater system to ensure reliable drainage and reduce flooding risks within the project area. The current system is deteriorated and lacks adequate capacity to manage stormwater during heavy rainfall events, resulting in localized flooding, erosion, and potential property damage. The project is needed to protect public health and safety, maintain infrastructure integrity, and comply with applicable environmental and community standards. Without these improvements, the community will continue to experience recurring drainage issues, increased maintenance costs, and heightened vulnerability to storm-related hazards.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by West Virginia Department of Economic Development at the following address on or before Thursday, November 21st, 2025: West Virginia Department of Economic Development, 1900 Kanawha Blvd East, Building 3, Suite 200 Charleston, WV 25305, Attention: Megan Frampton, Recovery Housing Project Manager.

A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the same address listed above or 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. Comments may also be submitted via email at asmarr@reg4wv.org

Region 4 Planning and Development

11/6/1c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000076-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: ESMERALDA AGUILAR, T2 FINANCIAL LLC DBA REVOLUTION MORTGAGE, MICHAEL DOSS, TRUSTEE, ESMERALDA AGUILAR, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP 80 A PARCEL 0005 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000076, located in GREEN BANK District, PT GRIFFIN-SHEETS LAND .92 AC 187X216 FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of YOUNG, MARK AND PEGGY, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 10678 $ 320.59

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-10672 $ 232.47

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 897.42

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,662.08

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000031-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: WALTER BLANKENSHIP, TRUSTEE OF THE BLANKENSHIP FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 28, 2020, JERILYN BLANKENSHIP, TRUSTEE OF THE BLANKENSHIP FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 28, 2020, MICHAEL DOSS (TRUSTEE), GET AWAY STAYS LLC, GET AWAY STAYS LLC, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, INC., GET AWAY STAYS LLC, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 8S PARCEL 0001 0198 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-00031, located in EDRAY DISTRICT, MT LODGE UNIT 347 .3534% INT IN 5.01 AC, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of RAVEN ROCKS REALTY INVESTMENTS, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 4399. $ 1,015.68

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-2155 $ 1,236.87

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,075.95

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 3,540.10

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000022-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: AQUATIC ADVENTURES INC, AQUATIC ADVENTURES, INC, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 8V PARCEL 0001 0015 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000022, located in EDRAY DISTRICT, SNOWCREST CONDO 115 A, .0812% INT IN 3.98 AC, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of KERR, MARY C, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -3026. $ 819.09

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-3034 $ 924.60

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 870.42

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,825.71

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 20, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000029-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: LAWRENCE POLING, LAWRENCE POLING, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 6B PARCEL 0006 0004 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000029, located in EDRAY DISTRICT, LT 6 SLATY RIDGE SD SEC 1, 4.4 AC FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of POLING, LAWRENCE E, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -4236. $ 168. 29

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-4248 $ 66.31

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 835.92

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,282.12

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000040-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, JIM WALTER HOMES, INC, WILLIAM LEVINE, TRUSTEE, J. W. ST CLAIR, TRUSTEE, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, JIM WALTER HOMES, INC., DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, OCCUPANT, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP 23B PARCEL 0012 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000040, located in GREEN BANK DISTRICT, SNYDER ADDITION BARTOW 2.38 AC LTS 12-13-17-18-IF, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of BAILEY DONALD E JR & JUDY, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023-6413. $ 391.65

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-6416 $ 286.55

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,206.91

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,096.71

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000096-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: GEORGE STEWART JR, PHILLIP STEWART, WENDELL FINNEY, GEORGE STEWART JR, PHILLIP STEWART, GEORGE STEWART JR, PHILLIP STEWART, WENDELL FINNEY, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: MARLINTON CORP MAP 2 PARCEL 0020 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000096, located in MARLINTON CORP DISTRICT, P.O LT 5 J. H. PRICE LAND 58X170, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of FINNEY WENDELL G ETALS, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023-16152. $ 436.32

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-16185 $ 318.96

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 916.93

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,883.81

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000023-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: JOHN LANE, JOHN LANE, JOHN LANE, JOHN LANE, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 8F PARCEL 0022 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000023, located EDRAY DISTRICT, LOT 50 WEST RIDGE SD 150.04X298.54X44.98 X106,49X30, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of LANE JOHN A, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -3158. $ 543.98

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-3166 $ 610.57

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 862.92

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,229.07

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000020-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: COBY KEATING, CASSIUS KEATING, COLT KEATING, MICHAEL LENIVY, KELIE LENIVY, COBY KEATING, CASSIUS KEATING, COLT KEATING, MICHAEL LINIVY, KELIE LENIVY, COBY KEATING, CASSIUS KEATING, COLT KEATING, MICHAEL LENIVY, KELIE LENIVY, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 5 PARCEL 0026 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000020, located EDRAY DISTRICT NR MACE .17 AC 78X86X100X82 FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of KEATING BRYAN; LENIVY MICHAEL P & K, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -2989. $ 163.45

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-3235 $ 75.91

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,016.38

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,467.34

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/30/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000100-POCAHONTAS COUNTY– BLUE SIDEKICK LLC

To: DELBERT WILFONG, JR., DENNIS WILFONG, DENNIS WILFONG, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: MARLINTON CORP MAP 14 PARCEL 0036 0000 0000

You will take notice that BLUE SIDEKICK LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT. NO. 2024-C-000100, located in MARLINTON CORP DISTRICT, LT 18, BLK 1, CAMPBELLTOWN, 55X180 IRR, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of WILFONG DELBERT JR., and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. BLUE SIDEKICK LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 16756. $ 191.37

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-16786 $ 97.13

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 181.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 837.34

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,307.44

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/23/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000007-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: REBECCA (BECK) CHANDLER, RANDOLPH COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, L JAY KNISELEY (SURETY), RICHARD (RICK) CHANDLER JR ESTATE UNKNOWN HEIRS, RICHARD (RICK) CHANDLER JR ESTATE UNKNOWN HEIRS, REBECCA (BECK) CHANDLER, RICHARD (RICK) CHANDLER JR ESTATE UNKNOWN HEIRS, REBECCA (BECK) CHANDLER, REBECCA (BECL) CHANDLER, RICHARD (RICK CHANDLER JR ESTATE UNKNOWN HEIRS, REBECCA (BECK) CHANDLER, RICHARD (RICK) CHANDLER JR ESTATE UNKNOWN HEIRS, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDTED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, OCCUPANT, RICHARD (RICK) CHANDLER JR ESTATE UNKNOWN HEIRS, REBECCA (BECK) CHANDLER, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 19 PARCEL 0002 00050000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000007, located in EDRAY District, LT 3 CROOKED FORK 2.46 AC FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of CHANDLER RICHARD E (ESTATE), and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 1209. $ 99.08

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-1214 $ 15.27

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1112.39

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,438.34

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/23/3c

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000011-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: THEODORE DOBRIE III, CHRISTINE STUMP, TRUSTEE, ROBERT BEER, ROBERT BEER II, MARY BEER, CHRISTINE STUMP, TRUSTEE, THEODORE DOBRIE III, THEODORE DOBRIE III, THEODORE DOBRIE III, THEODORE DOBRIE III, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 6B PARCEL 0034 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000011, located in EDRAY District, LT 8 FOX RIDGE SEC SLATY RIDGE SD SEC II 6 AC FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of DOBRIE THEODORE S III, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 1628. $ 354.98

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-1643 $ 232.02

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 943.94

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,742.54

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

10/23/3c