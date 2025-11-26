ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 19, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14827

ESTATE OF: LINDA LOU MCCOY

EXECUTRIX: Janesa Raylene Henderson

314 Dolan Road

Buckeye, WV 24924-9116

FIDUCIARY COMMISSIONER:

Robert P. Martin

2276 Huntersville Road

Marlinton WV 24954-7029

ESTATE NUMBER: 14839

ESTATE OF: SHARON LEE ARRINGTON

EXECUTOR: Melvin Stein

104 Woodbridge CT

Stephen City, VA 22655-3513

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 14, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/20/2c